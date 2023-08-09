Skip to main content
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Tour For A Black Female Artist

The Weeknd currently holds the record for a Black artist overall after surpassing Michael Jackson.

Beyoncé is one of the most successful Black female performers of all time, and she has the stats to prove it. Her Renaissance World Tour has already amassed over $295.6 million in sales, making it the highest-grossing tour for a Black female artist — eclipsing her own Formation World Tour.

According to Billboard, the European leg of Bey’s tour garnered $154.4 million on its own with one million tickets sold across 21 shows. The first nine shows alone made the Houston native the top-grossing touring act of May. Not to mention, her five-night run in London earned $42.2 million from its 240,000 tickets sold.

The outlet later predicted that, based on the tour’s current trajectory, it’s expected to rake in $415 million with 2.8 million tickets sold. Forbes, however, predicted that the IVY PARK mogul is anticipated to make $2.1 billion from the Renaissance World Tour, beating out Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In terms of the overall top-grossing tour for a Black artist, The Weeknd holds that title with his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The 64-city run grossed $350 million in sales, surpassing Michael Jackson’s Bad Tour, which earned $311 million — adjusted for inflation.

The sold-out 2022 North American leg of the Canadian crooner’s stadium tour brought in $148 million. 

When celebrating news of the feat back in July, The Weeknd shared a video of him performing “D.D.” from his mixtape, Echoes of Silence, which is a loose remake of Jackson’s “Dirty Diana.”

“My king. Then, now and forever. Rest easy,” read the caption from the Instagram post.

