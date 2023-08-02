Beyoncé And Rumi Pose With Madonna And Her Children At Renaissance Show

Beyoncé has not only honored the Queen of Pop, Madonna, on her Renaissance album, but also in person at the N.J. stop of her album-titled tour.

The “Like A Virgin” icon showed up to witness Bey’s magic and even took a photo with her backstage. Beyoncé, her youngest daughter Rumi, Madonna, and her three girls — Mercy, Stella, and Ester — posed for the snap.

“Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show. My daughters were enthralled! We love you!” Madonna wrote in an Instagram Story after sharing their group photo with the Queen.

See posts below.

instagram/Madonna

During the performance of “Break My Soul (Queens Remix),” Madonna not only has her name appear on the huge stage screen along with many other influential women, Bey also shouted out the 64-year-old.

“Big shoutout to the queen. Queen, Mother, Madonna, we love you,” she said to the crowd.

The East Rutherford, N.J., concert was Madonna’s first major public appearance since being hospitalized in July for a bacterial infection.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Since recovering, Madonna told her fans that she was doing a lot better and vowed that she’d be rescheduling her tour for October. The trek was initially set to kick off on July 15.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she wrote on her Instagram last month. “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”