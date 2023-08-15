Beyoncé Shows Support To Lizzo With Shout Out During Atlanta Renaissance Tour Stop

Beyoncé recently wrapped up her third Atlanta date on her ongoing record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, and the superstar had another surprise for the crowd on her final night. During her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” on Monday (Aug. 14), the megastar had a message for Lizzo.

The official remix highlights Black female artists like Solange Knowles, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Bette Davis, Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Kelly Rowland, and more. During the part of the song where Bey lists off the names, she shouted, “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!”

This isn’t the first time Bey ad-libbed the celebratory track while on stage. She chanted “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu!” during the Boston show earlier this month to highlight Erykah Badu after the latter claimed to have inspired Bey’s use of top hats on tour. The same night, Beyoncé omitted the “Special” singer’s name from the lyrics, which led fans to speculate that she did so due to the current lawsuit Lizzo is facing.

At the time, Tina Knowles was quick to defend her daughter when fans pointed out the Lizzo name skip. “She also didn’t say her own sisters name; y’all should really stop,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Despite the new public declaration of support from the “Crazy In Love” singer, Lizzo remains in hot water after being accused by three of her former dancers for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Since then, six more accusers have come forward, and the “About Damn Time” crooner was also reportedly dropped from Super Bowl LVII consideration.

The statement made by Lizzo’s ex-employees reads, “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the statement read. “Lizzo then turned her attention to [Arianna] and began pressuring [Arianna] to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. “

The 35-year-old crooner responded to the allegations and denied the severity of the claims. “Usually I chose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she wrote on Instagram.