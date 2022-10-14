Beyoncé’s Team Responds To Designer Claim About Not Being Paid

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

A fashion designer has claimed that they were not paid for work done for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE.

According to ET Online, Nusi Quero claimed he styled the 41-year-old singer for the album’s cover and did not receive compensation. Using social media, he detailed how Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, allegedly failed to send payment after various services were provided.

A representative for the global icon shared a statement with ET on the matter, claiming Quero’s accusations are false.

“It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” the statement reads. “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”

The statement continues, “We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number,” the statement continued. “It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part.”

In the end, Beyoncé’s team explained that the back-and-forth resulted in a check ultimately being mailed to the designer late last month.

Quero’s Instagram posts are now deleted.

This follows allegations made by Right Said Fred who claimed Queen Bey was “arrogant” as they claimed she did not clear usage of their song “I’m Too Sexy” which was interpolated in “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.”

“For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022,” read a statement from Beyonce’s team. “They were paid for the usage in August 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively, the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation [of illegal clearance] is false.”

As the Beyhive [im]patiently awaits visuals from the chart-topping album, Listen to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE below.