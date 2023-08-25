Beyoncé Suffers Tech Issues During Show, Beyhive Jokes “Somebody Getting Fired!”

Beyoncé suffering on-stage technical difficulties Thursday (Aug. 24) has led the Beyhive to reference another memorable live performance from the superstar’s career.

During a recent stop in Arizona, Bey hit the stage for a performance of “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” Mrs. Carter’s microphone suddenly cut out amid the fan-favorite track, with the crowd finishing the song for her.

“I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one,” the crowd belted in unison.

Bey looked visibly disheveled as she realized her audience could no longer hear her. After the track, Bey and her dancers went backstage, where she took time to change her outfit. Viral videos documented the ordeal, showing that it took 10 minutes to get the audio fixed to meet Beyoncé’s standards.

Bey acknowledging it later in the show ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/SJIjGzbUoo — RENAISSANCE Updates? (@B7Album) August 25, 2023

“Somebody’s getting fired. You about to lose your job!” a young woman could be heard screaming in the video. “Y’all need to fix this!”

Other social media users spoke out against the State Farm Stadium’s staff. “Somebody getting FIRED! Hey! Hey! Cuz why would yall play with Beyoncé like this?!,” someone xweeted.

“Somebody’s getting fired” is a reference to a previous Beyoncé show where her lighting tech missed their cue during a performance of “Diva,” leading Bey to utter the phrase into the mic for all to hear.

Another person spoke to Bey’s professionalism. “What an amazing night, she handled this situation so professionally! Beyoncé girl, you done took all my lit energy .. but it was beyond worth it!”

Later in the show, the Renaissance songstress addressed the audio snafu. “You know, its certain nights when the crowd is so loud and has so much [joy], it makes the power go out,” she said, debuting a brand new black and chrome outfit.

In other news, Bey’s Renaissance World Tour recently made history. According to Billboard, her tour has accumulated over $295.6 million in sales. With this feat, she now holds the title of having the highest-grossing tour for a Black female artist.