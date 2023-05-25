Beyoncé Reflects On Her “Beloved Queen” Tina Turner

There would be no Beyoncé without Tina Turner. Throughout the course of her career, the RENAISSANCE Queen has made it clear that the Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll was her blueprint.

Following the latter’s death on Wednesday (May 24), Bey penned a heartfelt tribute to her idol.

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” read the message shared on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

She also shared a photo of the two holding hands from their 2008 Grammy performance.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Turner performed her ’80s classic, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” before bringing out the Houston-bred superstar for a special rendition of “Proud Mary.”

In a resurfaced clip from that performance’s rehearsals, Bey was seen in a rare light as she giddily ran up to Turner upon meeting her. “When I was a kid and I saw her tapes, I wanted to be like her. This is literally a dream to me because she’s the ultimate. To actually be on the stage with her is crazy,” reflected the “CUFF IT” singer in the video.

In 2008, Tina Turner joined Beyoncé for an instantly iconic performance at the Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/bFxsML6KOT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 24, 2023

A clip (below) from Turner’s Kennedy Center Honors tribute from 2005 also resurfaced. Ahead of the actual performance, Bey reminisced on the Queen of Rock’s impact during her opening remarks.

She expressed, “Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life. That’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner. I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous—and those legs!”

What Beyoncé is to many today, Tina Turner was to her. The 83-year-old passed peacefully in her home in Switzerland after having battled an illness for an undisclosed amount of time. She shied away from the spotlight in 2021 following the release of her reflective and intimate documentary, TINA.