Beyoncé’s Tour Rider Reportedly Includes A Bizarre Bathroom Request

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Beyoncé’s tour rider includes a request for brand new toilet seats at every venue during her Renaissance World Tour. According to The Sun, Queen Bey reportedly ships out new toilet seats for her porcelain throne ahead of every tour stop, resulting in the iconic singer “paying thousands” for her bathroom necessity.

“Her tour roadies have seen everything, so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container,” the source said. “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything.” Her specialized seats are packaged and labeled as “Beyoncé…Toilet Seats” during every trek worldwide and must be handled with the utmost care.

This isn’t the only request Bey has, as the singer also demands and uses a customized golf buggy to be transported backstage. The golf buggy is decked out in all-black sheets to prevent being identified before and after the big show. She also requests a grand dining area referred to as the “VIP zone” for her entourage, while her tour crew isn’t “allowed within 50 meters of it and do not get any leftover grub,” the outlet reports.

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé seemingly omitted Lizzo’s name during her “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)” performance. During a recent stop on her Renaissance World Tour, Bey performed her hit song, paying tribute to women throughout music. However, the singer changed the lyrics to seemingly skip over Lizzo’s name while paying extra homage to Erykah Badu — saying her name multiple times.

Fans have speculated that Bey could’ve omitted Lizzo’s name in response to the lawsuit against the Special singer, which accused her of sexual harassment and weight-shaming her dancers and employees.

However, following the drama, Tina Knowles squashed the hoopla with an Instagram comment that read, “She also didn’t say her own sister’s name; y’all should really stop.”