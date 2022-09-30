B.G.’s Compassionate Release Gets Rejected A Third Time

Rapper BG attends the 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 4, 2007 in New York City.

B.G. has been denied compassionate release for the third time.

The artist, legally known as Christopher Noel Dorsey, 42, had another federal prisoner plead with the courts to reconsider him for compassionate release and not hold his 2021 denial against him.

However, according to VladTV, a U.S. District judge rejected the Louisiana rapper’s court filing, entitled “The Court Misconstrued Defendant’s Motion,” and his early release request after three days of review.

Birdman had recently shared a photo of the Cash Money artist, updating fans of his status. “Be home in a minute @new_bghollyhood,” the Big Tymers executive captioned the picture. But it’s looking like B.G. will have to wait a little longer for his release.

According to the New Orleans Times, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison for weapons possession and witness tampering. The charges stem from his 2009 arrest in New Orleans, where police discovered three guns — two of which were stolen — inside B.G.’s car at a traffic stop.

In July 2022, Birdman penned a letter to the judge remarking on the rapper’s possibility to impact society positively if released early.

“He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say,” Baby documented. “When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

B.G. is currently scheduled to be released from prison in 2024.