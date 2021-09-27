Big Daddy Kane To Tribute Biz Markie At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie attend the #RedTapeTour at Stage 48 on May 19, 2013 in New York City.

Rapper Big Daddy Kane is set to bring throwback energy to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Brooklyn legend is set to perform a tribute to his brother Biz Markie, who passed away in July. Both musicians rose to prominence together as pioneers of hip-hop culture both as solo acts and members of the Queens-based Juice Crew.

Big Daddy Kane was pivotal in providing updates on Biz Markie’s health status as false reports of the “Just A Friend” rapper surfaced prior to his death.

Additional performers set to take the stage include Young Thug, Gunna, BIA, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Tobe Nwigwe, and Isaiah Rashad. Trina, Jermaine Dupri, Tank, and Remy Ma are slated to present awards throughout the night. Additionally, the comedians and hosts of the 85 South Show podcast Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean return as emcees for the second year in a row.

“We’re excited to once again celebrate all of the many talented artists who have made an undeniable impact on music this past year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “Hip Hop is universal and as it continues to boldly solidify a lasting legacy in the culture, we look forward to our tradition of honoring legends, celebrating current artists, and providing a platform that shines a spotlight on upcoming performers.”

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards are scheduled to be filmed at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA on Friday, October 1. The pre-recorded event will be aired on Tuesday, October 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET on BET.