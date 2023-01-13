Big Daddy Kane Calls J. Cole His “Hero”

Rapper Big Daddy Kane visits SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2018 in New York City. ; J. Cole attends the Netflix Limited Series Colin In Black And White Special Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 26, 2021 in New York City.

Big Daddy Kane is a fan of several artists who came after him, which is pleasing in an era where generations often clash. The 54-year-old showed love to a few in a recent interview, and gave the biggest nod to J. Cole who he referred to as his “hero.”

“J. Cole is my hero,” the Brooklyn rapper said during his Wednesday (Jan. 11) interview on 97.9 The Box. “That’s my dude right there. J. Cole is my hero.” He continued on, naming more rappers who inspire him. “I love Kendrick [Lamar] as well. Rapsody, Lady London. Lady London is a monster. She is incredible.”

The Long Live The Kane rapper continued his praise by likening Migos to an influential group of yesteryear. “I was so hoping and praying to see another Migos album because their style reminded me of The Funky 4 + 1 with their in-and-out, and I’m a fan of their music and their fashion,” he said of Quavo, Offset, and the late Takeoff. “Because that’s something that’s important to me. Those dudes be fly.”

Kane’s admiration for the Dreamville head honcho is not new, as he previously expressed it back in Sept. 2021 after interviewing The Off-Season rapper for his forthcoming Netflix documentary Paragraphs I Manifest.

“Amazing interview today with @realcoleworld. My favorite MC of this era. My son loves this Brother as well. We almost done! One more to go!” he wrote in the Instagram caption. In the video itself, he says “A lot of people out there right now are coming to people such as myself and many others, giving us our flowers and whatnot while we’re still here, but listen, I wanna give this young brother right here his flowers like on the real.”

Cole, flattered by the praise, replied “Damn” before Big Daddy Kane continued. “I want this brother right here to know that he is my favorite MC out here right now. This is the brother right here that makes me feel like Hip Hop is still alive and it’s here to stay when I listen to this here brother spit and listen to his music. Love you, fam.”

Paragraphs I Manifest is centered around the art of rap and will also feature Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Common, KRS-One, and more.