Big Daddy Kane Wants A Sit-Down With Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black

Big Daddy Kane is adamant about linking with Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and the Migos to “bridge [Hip-Hop’s] gap.” During a conversation with The Big Tigger Morning Show on Audacy, Kane spoke about the importance of making sure Hip-Hop lasts 50 more years. The icon insisted that the culture must connect old and new schools to understand they can co-exist in the musical space.

“To get another 50, I believe that we need to bridge that gap between the older generation and the younger generation,” Kane said. “We had our shot, we did our thing, we’re still around, and we have a fan base that supports us for our catalog. So we’re not trying to threaten the younger generation, not trying to replace them.”

“I would love to sit down with the likes of like Lil Uzi Vert or Kodak Black or Migos, any of these cats, just to build. I think that’s what’s important when there can be a connection where the past generation can talk with the future generation and give them game,” he continued.

Big Daddy Kane attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harrison/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the Long Live The Kane emcee celebrated Hip-Hop 50 by rattling off his all-time favorite rappers. “If we’re talking during that era of late 80s, early 90s, I would say myself, [KRS-One], Rakim, and [Kool G Rap]. It changes with each era,” he stated. “There are artists that did great things in their era, so I acknowledge them that way. I mean going all the way back to Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee, Grandmaster Caz, those cats.”

The Brooklynite recently showed love to Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, touting them as heralds of “true lyricism.” “When you look at the era of the Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, and Kool Moe Dee, and then you see how it evolved and became Rakim and KRS-One, and then you see how it evolved again in the era of Nas, Biggie, and Jay-Z, from a lyrical standpoint, you want to see it keep evolving,” he told AllHipHop.

Big Daddy Kane also explained how they shined in an era where making “more simplistic” music began to dominate the airwaves.

“That’s really where their mindset was. So when you see people like J. Cole, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady London, I have a special respect for that because they’re true to lyricism.”