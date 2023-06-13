Big Daddy Kane Praises J. Cole And Kendrick Lamar For Being “True To Lyricism”

Big Daddy Kane takes pride in coming up in an era where lyricism was at the forefront of Hip-Hop. Thus, he is a big fan of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and more for being “true to lyricism.”

The 54-year-old sat with AllHipHop on Saturday (June 10) to discuss his upcoming Netflix documentary Paragraphs I Manifest which focuses on the evolution of lyricism, among other things. In the midst of the conversation, he touched on some of the forefathers of Hip-Hop and artists who are carrying their mantle today.

“When you look at the era of the Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz and Kool Moe Dee and then you see how it evolved and became Rakim and KRS-One, and then you see how it evolved again in the era of Nas, Biggie and Jay-Z, from a lyrical standpoint, you want to see it keep evolving,” Kane said.

As for the eras following, Big Daddy Kane recounted how the emphasis became making “more simplistic” music that was commercial or catchy. “That’s really where their mindset was. So when you see people like J. Cole, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Kendrick Lamar and Lady London, I have a special respect for that because they’re true to lyricism,” he said with praise.

This isn’t the first time the Brooklyn rapper has shown love to some of the names he mentioned. Earlier this year, he referred to The Off-Season rapper as his “hero” and gave K. Dot, London, and Rapsody their flowers. Kane also shared a separate post where he was elated at the opportunity to interview J. Cole for Paragraphs I Manifest.