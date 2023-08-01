Houston Rapper Big Pokey’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Big Pokey sand Paul Wall at the Lil KeKe Legends Only Listening Party Dinner at Five Central Houston on February 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Houston rapper Big Pokey’s cause of death has been revealed.

An autopsy has determined that The Screwed Up Click member, born Milton Powell, passed away in June as a result of a heart attack. On Monday (July 31), Justice of the Peace’s Tom Gillam III confirmed the rapper’s cause of death to local outlet KFDM.

“The cause of death, according to the final autopsy report, is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” Gillam said. “In layman’s terms, Big Pokey had a severe heart attack.”

On June 17, Big Pokey collapsing during a performance at a bar in Beaumont, TX. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on June 18. He was 45 at the time of his death.

News of Big Pokey’s passing was first revealed via a post on the rapper’s Instagram account. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” the post read. “He was well loved by his family, friends, and loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time.”

A standout member of DJ Screw’s legendary Screwed Up Click, Big Pokey was hailed as one of the best rap artists in the Houston Hip-Hop scene. Pokey released multiple studio albums throughout his career, including The Hardest Pit in the Litter, D-Game 2000, Da Sky’s Da Limit, Evacuation Notice, and Sensei. He is best known for his appearances on the S.U.C.’s iconic “June 27th Freestyle” and Paul Wall’s 2005 hit single “Sittin’ Sidewayz.”

