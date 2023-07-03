Big Pokey Laid To Rest In Funeral Attended By Houston Rap Royalty

Big Pokey sand Paul Wall at the Lil KeKe Legends Only Listening Party Dinner at Five Central Houston on February 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Big Pokey was laid to rest in Houston over the weekend in a funeral service that was attended by Texas rap royalty. According to the Houston Chronicle, the homegoing service for the rapper, born Milton Powell, occurred Saturday (June 1) at Fountain of Praise church in Pokey’s hometown and was attended by Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth, Slim Thug and others.

Additional artists who paid their respects to the late Screwed Up Click member included Lil O, Yungstar, DJ XO, Killa Kyleon and Lil’ Keke. The funeral was also attended by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, as well as Derrick “D Reck” Dixon, CEO of Wreckshop Records.

Big Pokey passed away in June after collapsing during a live performance at a venue in Beaumont, Texas. He was 48 at the time of his death. The Houston native’s death was announced in a post on his Instagram account shortly after his passing.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” the post read. “He was well loved by his family, friends, and loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time.”

An original member of the Screwed Up Click, the rap collective formed by late Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Screw, Big Pokey is regarded as a legend in southern rap circles, with nearly 30 years in the city’s Hip-Hop scene under his belt. During his career, he released five studio albums, D-Game 2000, Da Sky’s Da Limit, Evacuation Notice, Sensei, and his 1999 debut, The Hardest Pit in the Litter.

He is most known for his appearances on the Screwed Up Click track “June 27th Freestyle” and Paul Wall’s 2005 hit single “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” the latter of which sampled “June 27th Freestyle” and was certified Gold. In 2022, he was featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Southside Royalty Freestyle” from the rapper’s sophomore album Traumazine.

Listen to Big Pokey “June 27th Freestyle” below.