Big Pokey, Legendary Screwed Up Click Member, Dead At 45

Big Pokey sand Paul Wall at the Lil KeKe Legends Only Listening Party Dinner at Five Central Houston on February 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Houston rapper Big Pokey has passed away after collapsing on stage during a live performance this past weekend. The artist, born Milton Powell, was 45 at the time of his death, which was announced on Sunday (June 18) via a post on his Instagram account.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” the post read. “He was well loved by his family, friends, and loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Pokey was seen collapsing backward onto the ground while holding a microphone at a bar in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday evening (June 17).

As a Houston native, Pokey first earned his stripes in the city’s underground scene during the early ’90s. He was then cosigned by the legendary DJ Screw, who prominently featured Pokey on his classic chopped-and-screwed mixtapes later in the decade.

Big Pokey released five studio albums: D-Game 2000, Da Sky’s Da Limit, Evacuation Notice, Sensei, and his 1999 debut, The Hardest Pit in the Litter. He was most known for his work as a member of the Screwed Up Click. His appearance on the iconic SUC track “June 27th Freestyle” cemented him as one of the premier freestyle rappers in Houston and a neighborhood hero on the city’s south side.

Later in his career, Pokey made his most high-profile recording alongside Swishahouse member Paul Wall on the latter’s 2005 hit single “Sittin’ Sidewayz.” The record peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the wake of his death, close friends and collaborators like Bun B, Paul Wall, Lil Flip, and more have since paid tribute to the rapper.

VIBE sends our condolences to the Powell family and the Houston Hip-Hop community for their loss. R.I.P. to Big Pokey.