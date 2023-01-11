Big Scarr’s Brother Allegedly Shoots Video At Rapper’s Funeral

Big Scarr’s brother, Quezz Ruthless, was spotted shooting a new music video outside of his brother’s funeral. A viral video has shown the Ruthless with an alleged entourage of family and friends, flashing camera lights as he raps into a camera.

Big Scarr’s 1017 chain can also be seen on Quezz’s neck as he posters and performs the song “Frozen Heart.”

Quezz released the official music video, featuring Bankroll Tink, for the Big Scarr tribute on Tuesday (Jan. 10), showing shots of hearses and the family donning “RIP Frozone” t-shirts and jackets.

His video was released after Ruthless and his family sent shots at Gucci Mane, claiming that the rapper didn’t pay for his brother’s funeral — who was signed to Gucci’s 1017 Records.

“You say to them you finna pay for the funeral, then you lie,” he claimed in a recent Instagram Live. “You didn’t have to lie! You ain’t have to go ghost either, cuh. It was gonna get paid for either way. You could’ve just said you ain’t have the money. You don’t get no type of respect for that, cuh.”

Keyshia Ka’Oir, Gucci’s wife, replied to the allegations and defended her husband, posting receipts to prove he contributed to Scarr’s funeral.

“20k total @laflare1017 what u did to these folks man,” she wrote in the first post. “We also sent flowers & not even a thank u.”

Scarr’s sister Alexandra Woods then jumped into the fray, replying to Ka’Oir and stating that their contributions didn’t pay for anything.

“That 10K ain’t help with nothing but obituaries and flowers, boo,” Woods said. “My brother worth more than 10K.”

And then, finally, the late Memphis rapper’s father added his thoughts about Gucci’s money for the funeral, expressing his gratitude for the 1017 businessman.

“First of all, I got to send shouts out to Atlantic Records, man. They gave my son a big boy chance. Gucci, I got to send shouts out to Gucci too. Y’all might not like it, but I got to give my boy what he did, man,” he said. “He gave my son a major major chance, man. I can’t let y’all throw dude under the bus like that. Come on now, the truth is the truth, man. I gave nobody permission to do that.”

“They sent they ten bands. Gucci, he sent his ten bands. I covered the rest. I appreciate that big time. Certain things was said that shouldn’t have been said. It was wrong. Man to man, I wish somebody woulda just dialed my [number] and talked to your guy 100. All this out of control.”

The father continued and admitted that Gucci Mane discovering his son was the “best thing that ever happened” to Big Scarr.”

“Gucci and them was the best thing that ever happened to my son. Nobody deserves this here. Shouts out to everybody who sent flowers. Gucci sent flowers. He did what he could. He ain’t have to do none of that. I just wish I was the one being talked to so we could have that understood.”

