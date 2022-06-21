Big Sean Accepts Community Service Award At Inaugural Juneteenth Honors Ceremony

Big Sean recently trended on Twitter amid rabid rumors that he and Jhene Aiko may be expecting a baby. While we can’t state whether that information is true or false, we can confirm one fact at the moment: the rapper has been hard at work and giving back to his community.

Over the holiday weekend, Big Sean received the Juneteenth Foundation Leadership Award for his contributions to the Black community. During the Juneteenth Foundation‘s Inaugural Juneteenth Honors Ceremony in Washington D.C. on Sunday (June 19). The foundation’s award show aired on Fox Soul and acknowledge Sean as he was celebrated for his social work and efforts. The Detroit 2 rapper was selected as the recipient of the accolade for his track record of philanthropy and service to the Black community.

“I’m 100% a product a product of my environment of Detroit, Michigan,” he said after thanking God and the Juneteenth foundation for the honor. “So, [if there’s] anyway I can impact my city, anyway I can impact the kids, the people, whether it be through my [Sean Anderson] foundation, whether it be through the Detroit Pistons, whether it be through Ally Financial, teaching the kids or whoever financial literacy like that’s what I’m all about first and foremost.”

“I just got to highlight the Juneteenth foundation because I feel like you guys are really about doing that in your own way, too. So, thank you for bringing us all together for the right cause we’re strong, beautiful, talented, powerful, [and] Black excellence…so let’s keep holding it down for each other. Let’s celebrate Juneteenth but recognize we’ve got a long way to go.”

During the Juneteenth Honors event hosted by Terrence J and MC Lyte, other philanthropists, luminaries, and musicians were celebrated, with several HBCUs awarded scholarship money. Figures like Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, R&B legend Maxwell, and Omari Chadwick were honored as well.

The event held special performances from many artists to help celebrate Juneteenth weekend as Rick Ross, Ledisi, T.I, Keri Hilson, Domani, and Shevonne came through to set the stage ablaze.

Watch Big Sean’s acceptance speech below at the 1:34:12 mark as well as the full award ceremony.