Big Sean, Jhené Aiko Seek Restraining Order Against Obsessed Stan

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are seeking court-ordered protection from an obsessed fan, TMZ reports. On Monday (Aug. 21), Aiko visited a court to file a temporary restraining order against a man named Ian Craig Lees. Jhené’s proposed restraining order is looking to bar the unknown man from getting within 100 yards of her and her family. However, the outlet reports that a judge shot down her court protection. Instead, the judge has scheduled a court hearing on Sept. 14, 2023.

The songstress claims Lees, 29, recently broke into her Pacific Palisades home. Additionally, Aiko revealed that the deranged stan has appeared at all her concerts and public events. Legal documentation states Lees set out to get Jhené’s attention, recently breaching her and Sean’s gated community.

The stan passed the security post and then got into a physical altercation with the Palisades’ security guard before being taken down. Aiko and Sean share the home with their newborn son and the singer’s daughter.

Sean and Jhené aren’t the only celebrities recently filing restraining orders. Daymond John has been granted a permanent restraining order against former Shark Tank contestants, Page Six reported. According to the clothing pioneer, Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife, Sabrina Baker, and their daughter, Brittani Bo Baker, made “disparaging” comments about him and their partnership over their own “poor business decisions.”

The restraining order demands that the Bakers scrub their social media profiles and website of any derogatory comments about John or Rastelli Foods Group.

Daymond spoke about winning his restraining order case as he posted the statement to his Instagram, calling the judge’s decision a “moment of vindication.” “The actual facts, the record, and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing,” the investor said. “I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.”