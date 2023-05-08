Big Sean Praises Jhené Aiko’s Mothering Of Their Son At Lovers & Friends Fest

Jhené Aiko — who performed at Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend — received some love from her beau, Big Sean, on stage.

Following a joint performance of their song “I Know,” the Detroit rapper took a meaningful pause to let the crowd know how much he appreciates his girlfriend and mother of their son, Noah. He described how nurturing the mom-of-two is to their child, describing her as “so hands-on” with him.

Sean also made sure to shout out all the mothers in the crowd, as he admired their love and dedication to the hardest unpaid jobs there is: motherhood.

“It took her so much to get up on this stage, because she’s so hands-on with him,” Big Sean started about Jhené leaving their son’s side to perform. “She’s so nurturing, breastfeeding every, you know… ti**ies breastfeeding, not just pumping, aight? She really nurtures and takes care of this baby and it took a lot for her to get up on stage.

“So I appreciate all the love you guys are showing her. And shoutout to all the mommas out there really doing their thing too, ’cause I don’t know how y’all do it, man. Jhené, I love you, great show. Good job, keep going,” he ended before giving his girl a playful pat on the backside.

The couple welcomed their first child together back in November 2022 and shared the precious moment on Instagram with a few photos of the baby’s fingers and head.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she typed in the affectionate post’s caption. The Detroit rapper echoed Aiko’s sentiments in his own IG post, expressing that Noah is “everything we could ever ask for and more.”

Recently, the proud dad attended the zoo for the day with Noah and shared a few photos to his Instagram (sorry, still no photo of the baby’s face).

“I’m pretty sure This Lioness just really wanted a hug from my Son. lol Get outside n get some air, quit pretending like life gon always be there,” the overjoyed father wrote.

Check out Sean giving Jhené some love at Lovers & Friends Fest above and him and Noah at the zoo below.