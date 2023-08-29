Big Sean Wins First Emmy Award For Detroit Pistons Campaign

Big Sean performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California.

Big Sean has received his first Emmy Award, adding yet another achievement to his impressive resume.

The rap star, who serves as the Creative Director of Innovation for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, was bestowed with the honor this past weekend for his contribution to the Piston’s 2022-2023 Brand Campaign commercial “Different By Design.“

Accepting the award during his latest Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend event in his hometown, Big Sean voiced his appreciation of those who have backed him and his philanthropic initiatives throughout his career.

“It’s such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far,” the 35-year-old rapper said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop in the city that has given me so much love. LET’S GO!”

Big Sean attends the Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Party at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan President Shawn H. Wilson also spoke glowingly about Big Sean’s foundation and its efforts in celebrating and empowering the youth of Detroit and its surrounding areas.

“Hip-Hop is not just music, but a culture that has impacted our community in so many ways. To celebrate 50 years by exposing and engaging youth in its impact is something the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is proud of doing alongside Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation,” Wilson said.

“We’re excited to be a partner in celebrating the city in unique ways every year during DON Weekend and we thank Myra and Sean for keeping youth top-of-mind in all they do for the city of Detroit.”

Big Sean attends the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show on June 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In June, the Detroit Pistons received five Emmy Awards from the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and 11 nominations overall. At the time, Alicia Jeffreys, Detroit Pistons Chief Marketing Officer, celebrated Sean and the organization’s efforts in making the “Different By Design” commercial such a significant project.

“It is our goal as a Marketing and Creative team to tell incredibly compelling stories about basketball, our team, and this organization, but also about this city and the people we connect with every day,” said Jeffreys. “Our in-house content team pours all of their talent, creativity, and passion into that work, and we are incredibly proud that they were recognized by their peers for their exceptional work and originality.”

Big Sean joins a growing list of rap artists with Emmy Awards. Other recipients include Queen Latifah, Common, Eminem, 50 Cent, Lizzo, and more.