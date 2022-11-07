Biggie Graces Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ Limited-Edition Comic Book Cover

Rapper Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls (Christopher Wallace) performs on October 5, 1995 during the UrbanAid Lifebeat concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Biggie’s memory lives on through Marvel Comic’s newest Hip-Hop variant cover. According to an official press release from Marvel, the Notorious B.I.G is the posthumous star on the limited-edition cover of Deadpool (2022).

The American comic book publisher revealed the cover earlier this month. It will pay homage to the great Brooklynite as the late emcee would have turned 50 on May 21, 2022.

The variant cover was created by artist Ken Lashley, in association with hustl. Deadpool’s #1 variant cover depicts the Bad Boy Records artist sitting on a gold-plated throne and wearing his crown in Times Square. The “Merc with a Mouth” stands behind him, watching over his shoulder.

“Biggie and Hip Hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and [most] influential Hip-Hop icons of all time,” hustl. COO Keri Harris expressed. “Next month, we will follow this up with another all-time great, which we cannot wait to share with pop culture fans.”

And while Biggie, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, is incorporated on the front of the comic book for the first time, he won’t be incorporated into the main story.

Deadpool (2022) #1 is written by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo and follows the titular antihero attempting to penetrate a group of assassins known as the Atelier. However, to successfully infiltrate the faction, the red-colored mercenary must kill one of the Marvel Universe’s most notorious villains in 48 hours.

But this isn’t the first time that Marvel Comics has shown love to Hip-Hop. In 2015, Marvel launched Marvel: The Hip-Hop Covers Vol. 1, which saw the “House of Ideas” paying homage to the culture’s most iconic album covers.

Fans of both mediums were treated to variant covers depicting Miles Morales as Nas on Illmatic, the Amazing Spider-Man showing love to A Tribe Called Quest’s Midnight Marauders, and Riri Williams striking a pose as Missy Elliott for Under Construction.

Deadpool’s variant cover, featuring Biggie, is available at TheHaul.com while supplies last.