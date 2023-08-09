Biggie’s Estate Partners With Budweiser To Relaunch Iconic ‘Word Up!’ Magazine

Biggie Smalls’ estate and Budweiser are doing something major in honor of Hip-Hip 50: relaunching the iconic Word Up! magazine for a limited time.

The publication, which circulated from 1987 to 2012, was dedicated to sharing Hip-Hop’s biggest and brightest stars written in a way for teens to enjoy. The mag was even shouted out by Biggie on his iconic 1994 hit, “Juicy.”

“It was all a dream; I used to read ‘Word Up!’ magazine,” he notably rapped.

The late emcee’s estate and the beer brand announced the limited-revival on Wednesday (Aug. 9), HipHopDX reported. The issue will “share innumerable stories of grit and resilience exemplified by Biggie himself, as well as his lasting legacy that continues to inspire Hip-Hop artists to this day,” according to a press release.

Reportedly, the mag will open with an excerpt from Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, with additional sentiments from Word Up!‘s founding Editor-in-Chief Gerrie Summers and other industry giants. The collectible issue will also share handwritten lyrics, photos, personal memorabilia, and unearthed stories about the Brooklyn rapper.

The Biggie-edition of Word Up! is set to release on Sept. 13 strategically amid the 29th anniversary of Ready to Die. Reportedly, only 5,000 copies will be available at select locations in the major cities of New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Chicago.

Readers will also be able to obtain a digital copy on Budweiser’s official website here.

The Bad Boy artist’s estate partnered with Pepsi last month for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and the continuance of Biggie’s legacy.

“As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop and its cultural impact on our world, we’re excited to honor Christopher’s legacy and continue bringing his music to a new generation of fans,” Ms. Wallace spoke of her late son’s impact in a press release. “While his art is timeless, we’ve been working with Pepsi to commemorate my son’s artistry and connect his music with the sounds and artists of today. We hope fans will enjoy it as much as we do.”

Biggie’s son CJ Wallace added to those sentiments, stating, “In this pivotal year of music, Hip-Hop cannot be discussed without my dad. My dad is synonymous with rap, and his influence is unmatched. Taking one of his most well-kept secret flows out of the vault and working directly with Pepsi, the brand he cites, is pretty dope.”

Pepsi also re-released a lost 1997 freestyle by the Notorious B.I.G. where he mentions the drink. The song was rediscovered in 2020.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I, yes I drink it constantly/ Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling,” he raps. “Tell ’em Biggie said to drink it all, don’t test me/ Nothing else beats a Pepsi/ If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty.”

Check out Biggie’s “Pepsi” freestyle below.