Bill Cosby Planning 2023 Comedy Tour

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing, May 24, 2016, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Cosby was ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges after a hearing that hinged on a decade-old police report.

Bill Cosby plans to return to the comedy circuit in 2023, touring for the first time since being released from prison. Variety reports that the controversial actor and comedian made a surprise appearance on the WGH Talk radio show on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

As the show’s host, Scott Spears, questions whether or not The Cosby Show creator has plans to tour again, he answers “yes.” The 85-year-old then elaborated on his desire to return to his routine for his longtime fans.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe ten years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

After the radio interview, the comedian’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, stated that the comedian is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

“When I come out of this, I feel I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby my audience knows me to be.”

Author and comedian Bill Cosby speaks during a live taping of ‘Meet the Press’ at the NBC studios January 11, 2009 in Washington, DC. The panel discussion was focused on the incoming President-elect, Barack Obama and his administration. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet The Press

The fallen entertainer had been noticeably absent from America’s zeitgeist after he was convicted in April 2018 on criminal sex assault charges. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction, and he was released in 2021 after serving nearly three years in the slammer.

However, in Dec. 2022, five additional women filed a sexual assault suit aimed at NBC and Bill Cosby. According to The Hill, the women filed the lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act, which temporarily suspends older sexual assault claims’ statute of limitations.

The quintet of women assert that the actor raped and “used his power, fame, and prestige” in “a nefarious, horrific way.” Most of the allegations against Bill Cosby were dated at the peak of his The Cosby Show tenure between the 80s and 90s.