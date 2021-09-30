Bill Cosby Cosigns Boosie Badazz’s Biopic ‘My Struggle’

His comedy tour may have been axed, but that hasn’t stopped Bill Cosby from continuing to step back into the public spotlight as the disgraced legend has come out to lend his vocal support to rapper Boosie Badazz.

Recently, Cosby, who was granted an early release from prison on June 31st after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, publicly backed Boosie’s biopic, My Struggle, encouraging his own fans to support the film. Cosby, who included a promotional poster of My Struggle on Instagram, gushed about Boosie in the post’s caption.

“Lil Boosie, I have always appreciated your truth and support. What I’m about to say, is not to compensate you because you supported Bill Cosby. My publicist, Mr. Andrew Wyatt told me about your film, ‘My Struggle’ and I am encouraging all of my supporters and fans to make this American Citizen, Lil Boosie’s film, ‘My Struggle’ a box office success.”

After getting wind of Cosby’s gesture, Boosie returned the favor, sharing a photo of the comic holding slices of pizza, with the caption, “Thanks BILL COSBY.”

For those familiar with Cosby’s checkered past with the hip-hop community, the alliance seems an unlikely one on the surface. However, Boosie has been one of Cosby’s most fervent supporters in the midst of the sexual assault allegations levied against him, which many believe gave Cosby added incentive to speak out on Boosie’s behalf.

Boosie’s recently released My Struggle biopic has hit a rough patch with the film being uploaded to YouTube and other sites without authorization, resulting in diminished returns for the project. That said, perhaps Cosby’s show of support will help change the tide back in Boosie’s direction.

Watch the official trailer for My Struggle below: