Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit From 9 Women Alleging Sexual Assault

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after a break with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt at the Montgomery County Courthouse, during his sexual assault trial sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 24, 2018.

Warning: The following article contains triggering language related to sexual assault, abuse, and rape.

Bill Cosby has been hit with a new lawsuit from nine women accusing him of sexual assault.

NBC News reports that the suit was filed in Nevada’s U.S. District Court, accusing Cosby of exercising an “enormous power, fame, and prestige to isolate and sexually assault” each of the listed women.

The suit named the nine women as Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Angela Leslie. NBC reported that a portion of the named women are scheduled to speak with NBC News Daily on Thursday (June 15) to provide more insight into their lawsuit.

Variety reports that Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, opposed the new lawsuit. Wyatt expressed that considering the states the lawsuits are being filed in, deeper inquiries regarding the accuser’s motives must be called into question.

“It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and Nevada) where many of Mr. Cosby’s alleged accusers reside. It makes all Americans ask the question, ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers, and who’s funding these lawmakers?'” Wyatt penned.

In this handout image provided by the Elkins Park, Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, William H. Cosby poses for a mugshot photo during his arraignment December 30, 2015 in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Cosby was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth McHugh and charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault. Bail was set at $1 million under the condition that he surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim. Cosby was released.after posting $100,000, the required 10 percent of bail. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office via Getty Images

“Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of [the] United States, but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets — knowing that these women are not fighting for victims — but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed. From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

Along with these nine women, Victoria Valentino also smacked Cosby with a lawsuit in early June 2023. Valentino filed the suit under a new California law lifting the statutes of limitations on cases regarding civil sexual-assault cases.

According to the Washington Post, the Playboy model asserted that her suit wasn’t about money, but accountability.

“Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored,” Valentino explained to the outlet after the lawsuit was filed.