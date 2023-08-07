Billie Eilish Brings Out Armani White For “Billie Eilish” Performance At Osheaga Fest

Billie Eilish brought out Armani White to perform his viral hit song, “Billie Eilish” this weekend.

The Grammy winner headlined Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on Saturday (Aug. 5), announcing she had a special guest. “You know that song that’s like, ‘Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish?’ You know that song?” she asked with a smile on her face. The crowd roared in approval before an instrumental version of the viral track began playing.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Armani hit the stage like a ball of energy, immediately sending the Canadian festival into a frenzy. The “Nothin”-sampled track blared out across the festival with Billie serving as Armani’s hype man, jumping around the stage, ad-libbing the track, and turning up during every namedrop.

Toward the end of the track, the two young stars shared a hug to the audience’s approval. Shortly after the guest appearance, the new Def Jam signee hit Twitter to celebrate the Los Angeles native bringing him out during her festival set. “BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyf**kingod,” Armani tweeted. “I have never heard that many people scream in my f**king life hahaha Billie Eilish has an army!!”

armani white coming out at osheaga to sing billie eilish on stage with… billie eilish. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/eoMQPPvhGz — ki? (@noregretskii) August 6, 2023

To put a cap on the moment, according to Rolling Stone, this performance marks the first time the pair have ever met.

Armani White previously spoke about his career aspirations, looking to Billie as a possible blueprint. During an interview with Genius, White expressed that he wants to be an “anomaly” in Hip-Hop, just as Billie is within pop.

“I think Billie, what she is in her world, is what I aspire to be in my world,” he said. “Is just kind of like an anomaly… if it’s me for Hip-Hop, if it’s her for pop, or whatever it is, just to be in this world, but completely stand out from everybody else.”