Billy B Addresses Lola Brooke Not Bringing Her Out For “Don’t Play With It” Performances

Lil’ Kim brought out Lola Brooke during her Harlem Culture Festival show at The Apollo, where Brooke performed her viral song, “Don’t Play With It,” featuring Billy B. However, Billy was noticeably absent from the stage, with many wondering where she was, prompting the Brooklynite to voice her frustrations on TikTok. The mini-clip shows B looking confused and shaking her head while text across the screen reads: “POV: You wake up to yet another ‘DPWI’ performance with no Billy B.”

As the TikTok went viral, the newly signed artist’s best friend, Monàe Rodriguez, took to Facebook to address the apparent controversy. She claimed “DPWI” is Lola’s song, and if Billy had an issue, she should talk to Brooke, “not go to the internet.”

“ITS LOLA SONG!” Monàe expressed. “SHAWTY IS A FEATURE! SHE IS ENTITLED TO HER OPINION HOWEVER IF SHE FELT AWAY SHE COULD Have EASILY CALLED LOLA NOT GO TO THE INTERNET! TOPIC DONE!.”

The “BREAK” emcee then hit Facebook on Sunday (Jan. 29) to elaborate on the situation for a final time. First, she addressed Lola’s performance, claiming that the Apollo show wasn’t the first time Lola performed the song without her. She then agreed with Brooke’s best friend, saying it wasn’t her song but asserted that, morally, reaching out to have her perform with her is the right thing to do.

“Apollo isn’t the 1st or 2nd or 3rd performance that’s went on in NYC that I wasn’t invited to or even told about prior to,” B began. “I never once felt away about any performances in town or outta town because as I’ve said in MANY interviews ‘DPWI’ is technically Lola’s record even tho the ORIGINAL song is featuring me.

“So if she is booked for ANYTHING I have nothing to do with that because we are 2 individual artist. Now morally if she performs in NYC ppl will expect to see me being that we’re both from here and we’ve performed it together plenty of times before the big success of the record.”

As the Facebook post continued, she began to discuss the details that fans “know nothing about.” The rising star explained that concert promoters would ask Lola’s team about inviting her and Billy would be “snubbed.” B insisted, though, that that wasn’t “Lola’s personal doing.”

“Promoters have reached out to my team saying that in the process of booking her they asked for my contact to book me also and would get snubbed. I know for a fact that’s not Lola’s personal doing because she doesn’t talk to promoters or handle the bookings but ni*as was curving it. When Lola hit me to collab I did everything on the arm with no hassle or hesitation BECAUSE THIS WAS GONNA BE A GREAT LOOK FOR THE TOWNS ! So for paperwork to not have been done correctly and for me to be left in the dark about a lot of situations and etc THAT SH*T IS JUST WEIRD.”

After Billy B made a Tiktok upset that Lola Brooke hasn’t been bringing her to show even though she’s feature on the song . Dej who’s Lola Brooke’s bestfriend spoke up via Facebook. Who do you think is right ? pic.twitter.com/WtFogU3T9E — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) January 29, 2023

“Ppl keep saying “why didn’t I just call her” but not understanding IM NOT THE ONE IN THE WRONG . Y’all only seeing the Tik Tok, so I understand the confusion but it’s a lot going on behind the scenes. I’ve been a stand up bi**h throughout this whole situation. There’s absolutely NO BEEF. I wish her continued success like I’ve always have BUT IM VERY DISAPPOINTED in how ni**s handled me. Won’t be speaking on this situation anymore.”

During a trip to Power 105.1 on Wednesday (Feb. 1), DJ Self asked Billy B about the ongoing drama between the two Brooklyn rappers and revealed she recently saw Brooke. But neither of them spoke to each other.

“I seen her today but we didn’t have no conversation.” Billy disclosed to a shocked DJ Self, who then asked, “why wouldn’t there be a conversation, that would be the first thing—” The “Bachata” rapper then interrupted the host and says, “Listen man I don’t know.”