Con Artist Billy McFarland Says “Fyre Festival II Is Finally Happening”

Billy McFarland is ready to bring forth Fyre Festival II, and he’s asking social media users why they deserve a spot at the controversial event.

On Sunday (April 9), the businessman took to Twitter to announce his next venture, revealing that the sequel to his disastrous Coachella-esque event is allegedly in the works. “Fyre Festival II is finally happening,” he disclosed. “Tell me why you should be invited.”

The tweet was met with pushback almost immediately, with a social media user bluntly saying, “Tell me why you shouldn’t be in jail.” McFarland responded to the tweet, explaining why Fyre Festival II and other business ventures are better for those he owes money to.

“It’s in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working,” the 31-year-old expressed. “People aren’t getting paid back if I sit on the couch and watch tv. and because I served my time.”

In March 2023, the New York native tweeted about how much money he owes following the first failed festival, giving insight into why he may be giving his event another try.

“I owe people $26 million. Here’s how I’m going to pay it back: I spend half my time filming TV shows. The other half, I focus on what I’m really, really good at. I’m the best at coming up with wild creative, getting talent together, and delivering the moment.”

McFarland was released from his prison bid in March 2022. According to NBC News, the man served four of six years after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges.

Additionally, he was ordered to forfeit $26 million after defrauding more than 100 investors, including Ja Rule, to create the 2017 Fyre Festival.

Shortly after the festival’s failure, Ja, née Jeffrey Atkins, claimed to have also been scammed by McFarland.

The rapper was then dismissed from a $100-million class action suit issued by Fyre ticket buyers, the New York Daily News reported.