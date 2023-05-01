Billy McFarland Ready To Throw Hands With Ja Rule To Pay Back Bahamian Fyre Fest Staff

Just weeks after Billy McFarland, founder of the Fyre Festival, announced the debacle’s potential second coming, he has challenged former business partner Ja Rule to a boxing match.

During his Friday (April 28) appearance on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, McFarland revealed that an unnamed sponsor is willing to pay $350,000 to watch him and the Queens rapper square up in the boxing ring for 15 minutes. Neither party would profit from the fight, though. Proceeds would instead go towards the remaining unpaid Fyre Festival employees in the Bahamas.

As far as the outcome is concerned, McFarland added, “He’ll probably beat me, like 80-percent chance he wins, and that’s fine.”

When McFarland first announced the return of Fyre Festival, he tweeted, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.” Upon hearing the news, Ja told PEOPLE, “I don’t know nothing about it! I ain’t in it!” To which the former responded that the rapper would not be invited to the new event.

lol. definitely not invited https://t.co/0wtQXmbi9t — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 14, 2023

When the festival was denounced back in 2017, Ja and McFarland were deemed “con-artists” and “scammers.” The rapper rushed to Twitter in his defense, sharing that the failed affair wasn’t his fault. “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!,” Ja added.

In November 2019, the “I’m Real” rapper was dismissed from a $100 million class action lawsuit against McFarland related to Fyre Festival. The verdict came a year after McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison on multiple counts of fraud. He was also ordered to pay back the $26 million he received from investors for the festival.