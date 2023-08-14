Billy Porter Criticizes Anna Wintour For Harry Styles ‘Vogue’ Cover

Billy Porter shares his honest opinion on Harry Styles being the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue magazine. As the featured talent for the fashion publication’s December 2022 issue, the chart-topping pop star wore a dress in the editorial photoshoot.

Porter did not discuss his opinion on the styling choice, but he shared his thoughts on the decision to give the “Watermelon Sugar” performer the historic moment after he spoke to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“That bi**h said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said,” shared the Pose star with The Telegraph, reflecting on a conversation he had with Wintour months before the cover was published.

“It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way… I call out the gatekeepers,” continued the 53-year-old as he explained that Styles is “white and he’s straight.”

“That’s why he’s on the cover. Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community – or your people are using my community – to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything,” added the actor.

Billy Porter speaks onstage for Storytellers during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 15, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Recently, the Cinderella actor revealed was forced to sell his home amid the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. The decision also comes as Porter and Adam Smith, his husband of six years, decided to end their marriage.

“I have to sell my house,” the Pittsburgh native shared. “I don’t know when we’re gonna go back. The life of an artist, until you make ‘f**k you money’ — which I haven’t made yet — is still [check-to-check].”

“I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September,” he detailed. “None of that is happening. So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’ — you’ve already starved me out.”