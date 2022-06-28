Billy Porter Says Directorial Debut ‘Anything’s Possible’ Shows “What The World Looks Like Now”

Acclaimed actor Billy Porter is ready to build up his resume behind the camera. Speaking with VIBE at the 2022 BET Awards, Porter shared details on his upcoming directorial debut Anything’s Possible.

“It comes out on July 22nd on Amazon Prime Video and it follows the life of a black transgender high school senior,” he explained. “It’s a romantic comedy in the spirit of the old John Hughes movies, coming of age. It looks like what the world looks like now, and it’s a conversation that we’re expanding inside of our community. The African American community and the LGBTQ plus community have a different conversation to have.”

Billy Porter attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The film is described by Amazon Prime as follows:

“Anything’s Possible is an uplifting and delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates her senior year. When her classmate – nerdy-but-cute Khal – gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a high school romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.”

Anything’s Possible stars Eva Reign, Abubkar Ali, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Simone Joy Jones, and more.

Porter, who recently signed a first-look deal with FX, also spoke to VIBE about performing at the 2022 BET Awards before taking the stage. During the ceremony, he led a performance featuring acclaimed ballroom dancers for the first time on the BET stage.

“Shout out [to] Taraji P Henson, ‘cuz the queer community is here. It’s Gay Pride Month, and we’re here doing a little number and it’s just great to finally feel seen in a space where that hasn’t always been the case,” he said. “My hope is that with the horrific SCOTUS decision that came down, we can understand that we’re all in this together. At the same time, they’re coming for all of our rights. It’s okay to agree to disagree, but it’s all hands on deck right now. We’re queer. Get used to it, get over it. None of us are free till we’re all free. Let’s get to work.”

Watch a preview for Anything’s Possible below.