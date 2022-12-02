Billy Porter Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Billy Porter attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Billy Porter on December 01, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Billy Porter has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The 53-year-old talent was honored with the distinction on Thursday (Dec. 1) with a traditional ceremony.

According to the Walk Of Fame, the Pose star is recognized in the category of Live Performance/Live Theatre and his star is located near the Pantages Theatre.

“We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more!” expressed Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a statement. “I cannot wait to see what he will be wearing on his special day,” she added.

View of star during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Billy Porter on December 01, 2022 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Porter accepted the honor, delivering a heartfelt speech about being himself and representation. KTLA reported the actor dedicated the honor to his mother, who currently lives at the Actor’s Fund Nursing Home.

“I’m just so blessed and so grateful to be here,” shared Porter during the ceremony. “James Baldwin said ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace,’ and as you all know, I take that job very seriously.”

He continued, “I’ve heard a lot of things in my life: ‘You’re too Black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination, you are an abomination, you will never be blessed.’ We know that’s a lie. That theory no longer has any credibility.”

Watch a video clip from Billy Porter’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony below.