Birdman Addresses Druski “Stepping On” Cash Money’s Toes With Fake Record Label

Druski has created a movement with his spoof label Coulda Been Records. Evidently, Birdman isn’t a fan of the comedian’s efforts to take some of the artists that he already works with at Cash Money.

“I’ve been looking for you, ni**a,” the 54-year-old said during the Wednesday (July 6) Instagram Live. “I heard you was in my neck of the woods. I ain’t think it would’ve been gangsta if I pulled up on you… but you won’t come outside or inside, ni**a.”

The “Pop Bottles” rapper continued with an angry tone, saying, “It’s like you starting to step on my toes” in reference to Druski allegedly trying to sign Drake and NBA YoungBoy. “You young ni**as really got the game f**ked up. I am that ni**a, ni**a! I’ve been watching this sh*t you doing. What the f**k is this record label you starting?”

Either Birdman is an incredible actor or he’s really pressing Druski ?? pic.twitter.com/1aC5D8i2ku — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) July 6, 2023

Druski was visibly taken aback by Birdman’s frustration and apologized for “not being aware” that The 6 God and Baton Rouge, La., rapper had business dealings with the “#1 Stunna” and his label. “Listen man, I’m sorry for real,” the House Party actor said. “Aye, I know about Ms. Gladys! Rest in peace to Ms. Gladys, boy. I heard that a million times, I love that song.”

Baby didn’t seem too swayed by the apology, saying, “Put some respect on my name, bro. Coulda Been Records? That sh*t sound like CMB, man… I like what you doing, but I don’t like what you doing ’cause you f**king with fire, you f**king with real gangsta sh*t.”

Druski made one last attempt to get on the legend’s good side, saying that he was waiting to get the money so that he can present it to Birdman and then they could “eat together.” The father of two countered with a different idea, saying, “How about you keep running it and I buy your sh*t into my sh*t and we become one, and I help you become a megastar? Instead of this fake-a** label you running around with.”

Birdman finally left the call, but not before revealing he also had issues with Kevin Hart and would “air out” all the “comedy ni**as.” Clips from the Instagram Live immediately went viral and left fans wondering if this was a serious interaction or if Birdman was just falling in line with the comedian’s usual satire in these sessions. Check out the full livestream above and see for yourself.