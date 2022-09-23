Birdman Shares Update On B.G.’s Prison Release

Birdman has shared an update on incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release, stating that the former Hot Boys member will soon be a free man.

On Wednesday, Birdman uploaded a photo of B.G. on his Instagram account, with a caption voicing his optimism that the 42-year-old New Orleans native will receive his walking papers soon. “Be home in a minute,” Birdman wrote, tagging B.G.’s own social media account in the post.

B.G. is currently serving a 14-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun possession and witness tampering. The charges stemmed from a 2009 arrest in New Orleans, when police discovered three firearms, two of which were stolen, in B.G.’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

Earlier this year, Birdman advocated for B.G.’s release from prison, penning a letter to the judge noting the rapper’s potential to have a positive impact on society. “He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say,” Baby wrote. “When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

B.G. has also attempted to gain an early release from prison, citing risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his requests have been denied, with U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan stating that she “did not find any gross neglect that affected the outcome” of B.G.’s motion for a compassionate release. B.G. is currently scheduled to be released from prison in 2024.

Check out Birdman’s Instagram post below.