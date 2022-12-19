Birdman Plans To Change His Name In 2023

Birdman will be taking on the popular “new year, new me” mantra in a significant way come 2023. The 53-year-old plans to change his government name back to what it was when he was born.

Birdman says he's changing his name in 2023https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/BD3jqA0Dca — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 16, 2022

“In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more,” the Cash Money Records co-founder said on social media last week. “I’ll be Bryan Christopher Brooks. He a Patterson, I’m a Williams. 2023 I’m changing my name.”

The “Still Fly” artist went on to explain how he became a “Williams,” and the reasoning for why he wants to be a “Brooks.”

“I was born Bryan Brooks. My momma died and my daddy came and got me out the foster home and I became a Williams and I love him with every piece of my soul, but 2023 I want to die Bryan Brooks.”

This will be a major change for New Orleans, La. rapper who has gone by monikers such as “Baby” and “Stunna.”

Birdman has been very “family”-oriented this year, as he visited his former mentee B.G. in prison on Dec. 3. In a video uploaded to B.G.’s Instagram page, Stunna can be seen entering the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, Calif., where the former Hot Boys member has been held since 2012. While there have been rumors that B.G. will be released early, he is officially still slated to get out on April 7, 2024.

“Just know when my feet hit these streets you gonna hear it here first #RNS,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I appreciate all the luv and well wishes But when that day comes I promise it’s gonna be #WorthTheWAIT.”