Birdman Demands “Some Respek” For Hip-Hop CEOs

Birdman speaks onstage during 106 & Park Live sponsored by Denny's & M&M's during the 2016 BET Experience at Microsoft Square on June 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Birdman has demanded the industry show more love to Hip-Hop CEOs following the publication of Billboard and VIBE‘s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. Tagging Billboard directly, the 54-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday (March 16) to make his case for a business-minded ranking.

“@billboard I see you’ll did 10 best rappers which is well respeked but what about tha CEO who made thaway for these rappers to be Supa stars fought tha battle behind doors so they kan be super stars put some respek on my name and stop playin with me I’m tha best to ever doit nothing but love for all CEO ever in 50yrs of hip hop we held it down cash money rich gang STUNNAMAN tha best ever #THEGOATMAKER I doit do 4MS GLADYS,” he wrote in a now-deleted upload, according to The Source.

Birdman and Lil Waune attend Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” album release party on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records

This is not the first time this year, which recognizes the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, that the New Orleans native has made his case.

OkayPlayer reported in February 2023 that the “Still Fly” rapper shared another now-deleted Instagram post advocating for the work put in behind the scenes.

“Im confused about 50yrs of hip hop where they salute legendary artists which is well respeked,” he wrote. Quality Control co-founder and CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and rapper Snoop Dogg offered their support in the comments.

“Also I think CEOs who kept these artists alive to be great showed them how to keep hip hop alive should be saluted in a major way. I remember wen they said hip hop was dead and we kept it alive YMCMB 20plus summers respek our hussle CEOs kept hip hop alive frfr.”