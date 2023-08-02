Birdman Links Up With Lil Uzi Vert For ‘Barter 16’ Recording Session

Lil Uzi Vert is continuing the rollout for their Barter 16 mixtape and apparently bringing in some heavy hitters to aid the process. Birdman shared a photo of the two in the studio along with London On Da Track.

The New Orleans rapper posted a photo to his Instagram story on Tuesday (Aug. 1) with the caption, “THUGGIN @liluzivert @londonondatrack STUNNAMAN RICHGANG @cashmoneyofficial.” In the picture, the Philadelphia rapper is recording at the microphone, the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper is seated on the couch, and the Atlanta producer is leaning against the wall.

This trio is specifically interesting as Barter 16 is directly inspired by Young Thug’s 2015 mixtape Barter 6, which both Birdman and London were major parts of. If the “Just Wanna Rock” artist is looking to execute this tribute properly, they have called in the right people. Check out the photo below.

Lil Uzi Vert, London On Da Track & Birdman are working on new music ? pic.twitter.com/sItJD1JUpS — We Love Rap (@rapisfunn) August 1, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert dressed up like Young Thug while in the studio pic.twitter.com/oHSN4Lnmds — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 17, 2023

Hilariously, many fans believe that Birdman was edited into the photo. “Why this lowkey looks like a fake photo [skull emoji],” one fan wrote in the comments of DJ Akademiks’ post about the picture. “I know it’s real but why it look photoshopped or I’m tripping,” another commenter said.

This photo comes a few weeks after Lil Uzi Vert dressed up in a similar outfit as Young Thug while at the recording studio. Back in July, NoJumper shared a video of the enigmatic rapper sporting a white suit, similar to one that Thugger wore in a photoshoot, plus a red bandana that looks identical to the one on the Barter 6 cover.

Evidently, Uzi is going full force into the Barter 16 rollout very soon after the June release of their third studio album Pink Tape. The LP is currently the only Hip-Hop album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023 and closed off a 36-week gap between the last Hip-Hop album to go No. 1, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains. Check out Pink Tape below.