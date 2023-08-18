Birdman Encourages NBA YoungBoy To “Save” Current “Watered Down” Hip-Hop Scene

Birdman isn’t satisfied with the state of today’s Hip-Hop game, and he thinks NBA YoungBoy is the one who can breathe some life back into it. On Thursday (Aug. 17), the latter posted a video on Instagram about the two having a passionate conversation in regards to “saving” the current rap scene.

The post opens up with a clip of NBA YoungBoy previewing some forthcoming music for the industry veteran. “You can’t find nobody to write this type of s**t for you. This that real gangsta s**t,” YB said.

In agreement, Birdman replied by urging the 23-year-old to come and put his flair back into the current Hip-Hop scene. “We need you, bruh. This s**t watered down, man. The f**k, man? Man, this s**t too watered down, bruh… We gotta save Hip-Hop, bruh. Nephew, gotta save this s**t bruh. Real talk.”

On the bright side, it looks like Birdman and fans don’t have to wait long at all for some new music from the Baton Rouge artist. NBA’s next Instagram post consisted of a carousel with the caption: “I’m ready to turn my album in.”

The “Make No Sense” rapper’s most recent project was May’s Richest Opp, a 17-track offering with a sole guest appearance from Ten. Prior to that was Don’t Try This At Home, which made landfall the month prior and housed features from Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI.

In related news, Birdman also recently shared a photo of him working alongside Lil Uzi Vert in the studio with London On Da Track. Uzi is reportedly gearing up to unleash Barter 16, making the Cash Money Records co-founder’s presence extra fitting.