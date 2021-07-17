Biz Markie, Pioneering Hip-Hop Legend, Dies At 57

After a long bout with ailments steaming from diabetes, ’80s Hip-Hop legend, Biz Markie has died at the age of 57. TMZ.com originally broke the news about Biz’s hospitalization last year. Since then scores of fans and friends have wished and prayed for his recovery. Biz of “Just A Friend” and “It’s Spring Again” fame, ever the comedian with light hearted jokes, dazzling raps and magnificent beatboxing ability has always been the life of the party, record or any conversation that he was in.

Just weeks ago, we interviewed Biz’s close friend and rap supergroup member in the Juice Crew’s Big Daddy Kane and he updated everyone on Biz’s health. Kane also gave two hilarious stories detailing some memorable moments with his fun loving pal. Review the interview section below.

Aside from being an incredible showman, the Long Island, NY native was the connector for so many in Hip-Hop’s close knit artist community. As a rapper on the Cold Chillin’ Records label and a pillar in the game as a DJ, beatbox machine, producer, actor and mentor, he laid the foundation for many that followed in his footsteps. Kane even professes that it was Biz that put him in the game to write and got him opportunities to record music. This open policy to collaborate and build was Biz’s nature. Stories upon stories will be shared about his big heart and bigger talent of knowing talent.

With a rap career that spans back to the 80s (maybe even the 70s if you ask the right people), Biz transcended rap and landed in the hearts of kids as the huge children’s program Yo Gabba Gabba gained popularity and incorporated Biz’s beatboxing magic in their shows, both live at events and televised.

Having the connection to kiddie shows doesn’t in any way deter from his skills on the mic. Biz could always be found in a cypher kicking ill rhymes or providing the beat for the action lines. Here you’ll hear Biz freestyle rapping off the top of his head with Redman of the Hit Squad.

Here, Biz rocks the funking beatbox for Treach of Naughty By Nature.

With updates to come, we send our condolences to Biz, his family and his world of fans.