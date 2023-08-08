Biz Markie’s Wife Says His Instagram Is Being Held Hostage

Biz Markie attends the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The wife of late rapper, DJ and entertainer Biz Markie has accused his manager of holding Biz’s Instagram account “hostage” and has requested the public’s help in regaining control of the page.

Tara Hall, the Juice Crew member’s widow, posted a lengthy message on her own account on the platform, blasting the manager for making unauthorized uploads onto his late client’s Instagram.

“I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to bring your attention to a distressing situation regarding my late husband, Biz Markie’s Instagram account,” she began in the letter, in which she addressed “friends, family and fans” of the rapper. “It has come to my attention that his old manager is currently holding his account hostage and posting on it without our consent.”

Music artist Biz Markie performs at EW & CNN The Eighties Trivia Event at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on March 29, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment W

She continued by explaining the significance of Biz’s Instagram account in building and maintaining the bond he had with his followers and longtime supporters, as well as her desire to carry on that tradition. “Biz Markie’s Instagram was a special place where he connected with all of you, and I want to ensure that his legacy is respected and honored,” Hall added. “Unfortunately, we are facing some challenges in regaining control of the account.”

The widow then asked that fans who want to share all things related to Biz Markie’s life, impact and legacy do so with the Just A Friend Foundation Instagram account, which she launched earlier this year. “I kindly request your support and solidarity during this time,” Hall wrote.

Rapper Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox presentation during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2014 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“If you have any fond memories, photos, or messages you’d like to share about Biz Markie, please feel free to do so and tag @just.a.friend.foundation to keep his memory alive. We are seeking assistance from the Instagram community and the wider hip-hop family to raise awareness about this situation. Together, we can ensure that Biz Markie’s digital presence remains a place of love, positivity, and remembrance.”

Hall concluded her message by requesting that those in support of her mission to regain control of her husband’s IG account share her post and use the hashtag #SaveBizMarkiesIG in an effort to help spread awareness about the situation.

“Your support means the world to me and our family, and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you,” she added. “Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time.”

Biz Markie passed away in July 2021 as a result of complications from Type 2 diabetes. He is best known for his 1989 hit single “Just a Friend,” which became a Top 10 pop hit in 1990.

Read Biz Markie’s wife’s Instagram post below.