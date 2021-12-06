Bizzy Bone Says ‘Verzuz’ Fight Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Was “Part Of Hip-Hop”

Last week’s Verzuz matchup between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia saw a fight break out between members of both camps, which ultimately proved to be the defining moment of the night. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who helped spark the scuffle by tossing a bottle after exchanging words with Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J, spoke with TMZ about the incident this past Friday (Dec. 3), chalking it up to being part of the culture.

Meeting outside of the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Bizzy explained what set off the chain of events that took place during the Verzuz, stating, “It ain’t really about bothering me, it’s just about class, it’s just about being a grown man and being in the heat of the moment and shi* like that.” He also revealed that reps from Triller absolved him for his actions, adding, “Everybody pretty much understood what it was. You know, from what everybody was telling me, they was like, ‘You really ain’t do no wrong,’ but it is what it is. Man, it happened, it’s Hip-Hop, man. People fight, man. Whatever.”

During the broadcast of the event, Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz posted some pointed comments, which many attributed to being directed at Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Bizzy Bone in particular. However, Bizzy claims that’s not the case and that he and Swizz are on good terms, revealing that the two even hopped on a call to iron out any issues after the fact.

“I called Swizz. He was in Dubai,” said Bizzy. “Swizz told me, he was like, ‘It’s Hip-Hop, b. Like, I ain’t trippin’,” Bizzy recalled. “Everybody was acting like he was saying something. He wasn’t talking about us. Like, we do our own prayers. We ain’t have no problem with no money, we ain’t ask for no special cups or none of that. We’re street dudes, you know? So, he wasn’t talking about us, but of course, he’s being politically correct and I dig that and I appreciate that about it.”

Watch Bizzy Bone’s interview with TMZ below.