Blac Chyna Gets Breast And Buttock Reduction Surgeries: “Be A Part Of My Life Changing Journey”

Blac Chyna is now amongst the many celebrities that have reversed their “butt shots” and breast enhancement procedures. On Monday (March 13), Chyna née Angela White, took to her Instagram while wearing a hospital gown — revealing that she’s going to take us all on a “life changing” journey.

“I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey,” she captioned the video. “I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that. ~ Angela White”

Within the video she declared the reason for her transformation is that “she’s changing her life” and “changing her ways.”

“One of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level, is taking some of these “a** shots out,” she said while explaining the difference between silicon “butt shots” and a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift). Chyna then revealed that she got “a** shots” at the young age of 19 and hasn’t had any “major complications” since then.

Blac Chyna attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I got it when I was 19 years old, but now I’m moving here in life, so I want this sh*t out of my a*** so I can grow,” she added. Chyna then warned women not to get silicon shots because you can, “get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.”

The exotic-dancer-turned-entertainer then showed herself getting blood work done by a nurse, and then the day when she actually got the procedure done. Lying in the bed, Chyna showed herself relaxing as she began her healing process.

The 34-year-old follows behind other stars like K. Michelle, who was very vocal early on about the major complications she had following her buttock enlargement. The R&B songstress even documented her journey to better health in her Lifetime show My Killer Body.

“I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been,” K told VIBE in a recent interview about her healing process.

Watch above as Blac Chyna speaks on her plans to get back to great health, as well.