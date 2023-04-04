Blac Chyna Reveals She Received Doctorate From Seminary College

Blac Chyna, who has been going by her birth name Angela White as of late, has just revealed that she received her Doctorate back in January.

White, 34, took to Instagram Monday with a photo of her Liberal Arts degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

“On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White,” she captioned the snap.

This is just the latest reveal from White on her road to changing her life, as she revealed last week that she has been baptized. She’s also been open about reversing several of her cosmetic procedures, including breast and butt reduction surgeries and allowing her face fillers to dissolve.

“Honestly, I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired,” White recently told TMZ of her current transformation. “I just honestly wasn’t living my life right and I was just attracting all this negativity. I wanted to honestly dig deep and really see like ‘What’s my purpose? Like why am I even here? Why am I here on Earth?’ and just really find myself.”

She went on, “Being in the industry for so long, you will lose yourself. So I wanted to get back to myself and become a better mom, a better friend, be more spiritual, more business savvy and really show the real person that I am, and not this persona that I was putting on.”

White added that her children — son King, whom she shares with Tyga, and daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian — were a huge motivation to become a better woman, adding, “My kids are going to be seven and 11 this year, and I want to be a positive reflection on them so that the generations that’s to come can also have that peace and that stability and balance in their life, so that they can become successful and not fall victim to the things, that really honestly, are not good. None of those things serve me.”