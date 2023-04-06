Blac Chyna To Star In ‘B*A*P*S* Live’ Stage Play

Angela Renée White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.

Blac Chyna has revealed plans to take her talents on stage in an upcoming touring play. On Instagram, the model, whose legal name is Angela Renée White, announced her starring role as Nisi in the B*A*P*S* Live stage play inspired by the classic comedy film.

“Wow God is so good and everything that I’ve ever envisioned is finally all happening! I’m so excited to announce that I will be playing “NiSi” the role that @halleberry played in 1997,” wrote the 34-year-old. She continued to detail a national tour, opening Mother’s Day Weekend with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, adding “We will also tour again in the Fall so stay tuned.”

The news comes as the Washington D.C. native has turned a new leaf in her life, shifting her public platform. In recent months, she has removed surgical enhancements, gotten baptized, and shared a photo of her Liberal Arts degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

According to the reality television star’s Instagram post, the play comes from the mind of Je’Caryous Johnson, with Natasha Ward as the casting director and J Kyle Manzay directing the piece.

On the official website for B*A*P*S* Live, audiences are invited to “Join the hoodtastic duo, ‘Nisi’ & ‘Mickey,’ as their entrepreneurial dreams quickly turn into a royal reality when their black girl magic turns the ailing millionaire into a vibrant man causing him to praise them as his very own personal Black American Princesses.”

A fall schedule including Dallas, Houston, and Washington D.C. are published without the opportunity to purchase tickets. To watch the spring tour, fans can buy seats starting at $69 in Detroit and Atlanta. A link for the Los Angeles venue is currently not listed.