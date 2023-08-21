Blac Youngsta Mourns The Death Of His Younger Brother: “Nobody Safe”

Blac Youngsta has vowed to “make the world pay” following the death of his brother, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Memphis last week.

According to RDC News, witnesses say the deceased, Tomanuel Benson, was gunned down near a Valero B.P. gas station on Friday morning (Aug. 18) after being struck by one of several gunshots fired from a passing vehicle. Benson was transported to Regional One Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

On Saturday (Aug. 19), Blac Youngsta took to social media to mourn the loss of his brother, promising to avenge his death while remaining strong. “I Love U My Baby Brother Rest Up,” the CMG artist wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God. Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody. 4LIFE.”

Blac Youngsta also shunned any sympathy extended his way in light of the tragic loss, cryptically declaring that he’s willing to accept any consequences as a result of his future actions. “I’m Ready For Whatever Come With This Sh*t,” he added. “It’s Ok. Don’t Feel Sorry For Me. I’m Not Gone Feel Sorry For Nobody. Only God Knows.”

He finished the emotional message by acknowledging the impact his brother’s death will have on him moving forward. “Gone Make Sure They FeelMe. I Promise. Life Will Never Be The Same. But God Got Me. I’m The Strongest Man N The World.”

Benson is the third sibling Blac Youngsta has lost to gun violence. In 2016, he shared his reaction to the death of his brother Ronnie B, and in 2019, his elder brother HeavyChampTD, was slain in a shooting in Miami.

See Blac Youngsta speaking about his brother’s death below.