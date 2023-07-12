Black Eyed Peas Member Apl.de.Ap Once Had His Girlfriend Lured By 2Pac, will.i.am Claims

In a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, will.i.am shared if he ever had any run-ins with either Notorious B.I.G. or 2Pac when they were alive. Although he didn’t, the Black Eyed Peas lead shared that his group member Apl.de.Ap once had a girlfriend lured away by Pac while dining out.

Will.i.am recalled Apl.de.Ap eating at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, where Pac was also in attendance. According to will, the “California Love” rapper took interest in Apl’s girlfriend and lured her away right in front of him.

Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. at the Palladium on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“I never met Biggie,” will started. “I never had an interaction with 2Pac, but Apl.de.Ap in the Black Eyed Peas, he had this girlfriend. I don’t wanna name her name or put her on blast, and they were eating at freaking Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.”

“She was hot, bro. She was a beautiful Puerto Rican young girl, when we were kids. 2Pac did like this [beckoning gesture] and then she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll be right back,'” he continued. “30 minutes later, [her] chicken waffles got all cold, freaking syrup got all freaking stiff, butter got freaking liquidy. And he was like, ‘She ain’t coming back…’”

“That’s his classic 2Pac [story].”

Additionally, will.i.am interviewed with Hip-Hop Confessions where he gave his opinion on the popular debate of Biggie versus 2Pac. Unlike majority of Hip-Hop fans, will.i.am revealed that he doesn’t listen to either rapper nor does he have a preference.

“Like when people say 2Pac and Biggie, I’m such a Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul head that I don’t like 2Pac and Biggie,” he shared in a clip. “That kind of music doesn’t speak to my spirit. I like Boogie Down Productions, KRS-One, I’m like – if it’s like 2Pac or Biggie? It’s KRS-One. Why those two?”

He went on, “If it’s 2Pac and Biggie, I don’t hold them up like that. I hold Eric B. and Rakim like that. 2Pac’s dope – don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I don’t think he’s dope. It spoke to the projects. My escape is De La/Tribe out the projects. It took me out the projects while I was still in the projects.”

The Los Angeles-native admitted that Rakim, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest’s music was his “path out” of the Estrada Courts housing projects in Los Angeles as a kid.

“It took me out the projects physically, as far as being able to reach my dreams, that was my path out,” he expressed. “And it took me out of the projects as far as while I was in the projects, the worlds is painted for me. It kept me safe while I was in the projects.”

“Had I loved 2Pac and Biggie while I was in the projects, I probably would have been stuck in the projects still.”

Take a look at will.i.am’s story about apl.de.ap once having his girlfriend taken by 2Pac above.