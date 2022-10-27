‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Earns High Praise In Early Reviews

The early reviews are in for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, and they’re overwhelmingly positive. Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster film had its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday evening (Oct. 26), and according to online anecdotes, the highly-anticipated movie delivered.

The Ryan Coogler film runs for approximately 160 minutes, and the acclaimed director didn’t waste any time honoring the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Critics reveal that the film handles the loss of Boseman and, by extension, King T’Challa, with pride and honesty.

Journalist Kay-B tweeted that she felt the movie beautifully managed grief and community, emphasizing the depths and nuances of Black women’s relationships.

“The way the film dives into the necessity & depths of Black women relationships, and the community aspects of it all is really beautiful to see,” she tweeted. “Angela Thee Bassett is giving Queen Mother a whole new name in this film!”

“I laughed, I cried, and I was genuinely shocked at times! Overall, it was a lovely and heartfelt tribute to Chadwick and his legacy and work. And it definitely felt like a beautiful start of something even bigger to come,” she continued.

Film critic Orlando Maldonado called the movie “outstanding” and handled the loss with “a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU.”

“Wakanda Forever is outstanding,” Maldonado expressed on Twitter. “It handles loss, grief, and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year.”

Clayton Davis, Variety’s awards editor, praised the film’s awe-inducing visual presentation and memorable performances from the entire cast, but is still deciding whether to call it Oscar-worthy.

“[Wakanda Forever] is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” will do that for many. Another great post-credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper,” he said. “Don’t know about Oscars.”

Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje as they’re backed against a wall and have to protect their nation from intruders looking to capitalize on King T’Challa’s death.

With the aid of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross, the heroes must fight back and forge a new path for Wakanda without their beloved King.

2018’s Black Panther wound up being one of Disney/Marvel’s biggest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing $700 million at the domestic box office. The film proved to be a powerhouse as it has since amassed $1.3 billion globally. Black Panther also made history, becoming the first comic book movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Tickets for Marvel Studios’ Wakanda Forever are now on sale at WakandaForeverTickets.com.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the final movie in the MCU’s fourth phase, is set to hit theatres on Nov. 11, 2022.