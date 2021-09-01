Black Thought Schools Aspiring MCs With Free Hip-Hop Workshop At Carnegie Hall

Roots member Black Thought is returning to Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute this October to give aspiring rappers a masterclass on the artform with the wordsmith’s second free hip-hop workshop.

The Manhattan-based workshop, titled, “School of Thought: A Hip-Hop Master Class Featuring Black Thought,” will take place from Oct. 25 to 28. The Philly native will school 10 participants on the merits of lyricism, flow, style, delivery, and how to employ each when crafting their own music. The veteran lyricist will also give his pupils a crash course on the history of hip-hop with assistance from various figures from the music industry, including the workshop’s special guest, acclaimed producer Sean C.

In addition to the group sessions, Black Thought will offer private coaching focused on developing the participants’ artistry, technical abilities, and individual sounds. “School of Thought: A Hip-Hop Master Class Featuring Black Thought” will close with an epic showcase where the aspiring artists will put their talents on display for the public.

Applications for the workshop opened on Aug. 9 with a deadline of Sept. 7 and require a biography, current headshot, and audition videos. Invited participants will be notified by Sept. 24. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35 to receive an invitation to the workshop.