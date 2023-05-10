Black Thought Hopes To “Prompt Healing” In Black Men With New Memoir ‘The Upcycled Self’

Black Thought attends the Black Arts Council Benefit at The Museum of Modern Art on April 03, 2023 in New York City.

Black Thought has announced an upcoming memoir sharing his life story with the world. The Roots co-founder revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (May 9) after an exclusive report from Variety.

“The storytelling continues. The medium is ever evolving,” wrote the 51-year-old musician sharing the cover of his debut book. “I’m so proud of this work. It’s been years in the making. The story of the Upcycled Self — a focus on childhood forged from the fire.”

He continued to explain “I hope in sharing so much about my upbringing we can find new courage to start the difficult conversations that prompt healing, with ourselves and others. As men. As Black men. As humans.”

According to the official website, the memoir “gives readers a courageous model of what it means to live an examined life.” The memoir is set to be released on Nov. 14, 2023.

The description continues, “In vivid vignettes, he tells the dramatic stories of the four powerful relationships that shaped him—community, friends, art, and family—each a complex weave of love, discovery, trauma, and loss.”

Black Thought performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The “You Got Me” performer is currently gearing up for The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour presented by Rock The Bells. Headlined by LL Cool J, the 24-date trek kicks off in June. In addition to The Roots and the G.O.A.T. performer, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Method Man, and Redman will all take the stage.

Sharing the promotional flyer on Instagram, Black Thought named the concert “the biggest Hip-Hop Birthday celebration,” and revealed that all music on the tour is curated by The Roots.

Last month, the Philadelphia native released Glorious Game, a collaborative album with the El Michels Affair which VIBE described as a project examining ” life and all of its complexities.” Listen to Glorius Game below.