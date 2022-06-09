Black Thought Of The Roots Gets Immortalized With His Own Mural In Philadelphia

Regarded as an all-time premier rapper and one of Philadelphia’s finest, rapper Black Thought has been an agent for creativity within the city dating back prior to his days behind the mic, when he was making his bones as a local graffiti artist. Now, Thought can lay claim to his own personalized piece of art helping beautify his Philly stomping grounds, as The Roots member has been immortalized with his own mural in the city. Titled “The Talented Mr.Trotter: You Can Be Anything,” the mural was created by activist/arts creative and fellow Philadelphian, Roberto Lugo in tandem with Black Thought and was unveiled during a ceremony attended by Thought, who spoke on being taken aback by the gesture.

“This is huge for me,” Black Thought told local city chronicler, The Philly Voice. “To go from scaling buildings to get a little bit of rep and tag my name somewhere that may never be seen, to having my face plastered on the side of this four-story building. It’s pretty amazing. That’s the stuff of legends. This reward overshadows every recognition that I’ve ever received.”

During his youth, Black Thought was arrested for writing Graffiti on city property at just 12 years old, received multiple hours of “scrub time” as his punishment. Today, the rapper is an active member on the board of the Mural Arts Project, which was a part of the same Anti-Graffiti project he was placed in as a child.

The iconic rapper and his musical group, The Roots, just celebrated 14 years of The Roots Picnic. The now two-day music, comedy and podcast festival enjoyed the success of hosting various grammy winning artists and performers last weekend (June 4-5), like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan and homegrown talent DJ Jazzy Jeff, Musiq Soulchild, Keyshia Cole and many more.